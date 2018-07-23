Davis, Penny (Oleson) Dec 16, 1980 - Jul 15, 2018 Married: Oct. 23, 2004 Cremation.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.