Davis, John T. Sr. May 24, 1936 - April 5, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Rose Marie. Survived by children, John "Tom" (Marci) Davis, Leland Davis, Frank (Kimberly) Davis, Rose (John) Cody; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; two brothers and one sister. Private family services. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

