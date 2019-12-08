Davis, James W., EdD "Jim"

Davis, James W., EdD "Jim" January 31, 1940 - December 5, 2019 Jim was truly a champion for children and a dedicated educator. He gave his life to his family and community, serving anywhere he could make an impact on the betterment of youth. He was a dedicated husband, father and Papa. A love for travel and the out of doors filled his free time, and a passion for cooking and full tables entertained so many of us. A shortage of stories was never a concern, especially if you didn't mind hearing the same one more than once. Jim was full of life, loved all sports, was willing to mentor at the drop of a hat and was never too full for vanilla ice cream. Jim is survived by his wife, Marty; children, Chris Davis (Shelah), and Katie Davis; grandchildren, Miranda and Audrey Davis; loving family and friends. Memorials to the Tangier Shrine Transportation Fund. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.