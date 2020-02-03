Davis, Harold July 17, 1933 - February 1, 2020 COMPLETE NOTICE LATER John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Omaha, NE 68123 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.