Davis, Harold CMSgt USAF (Ret) July 17, 1933 - February 1, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Will Davis; mother, Annie Mae Thomas; brother, Wallace Stevenson; grandparents, Amos and Janie Ryce, Sr.; uncles, Willie Frank Ryce and Amos (Emma) Ryce II; aunts, Ruth Ryce and Christine Allen. Survived by wife, Annie Davis; daughters, Linda (Mike) Calhoun, Harolynn (Darryl) Burrow and Terri (Bipin) Bora; son-in-law, Bob Evans; grandchildren: Chasity (Brett) Aistrope, Yasmeen, Jordan, Adriel and Grayson Bora; great grandchildren, Bryson and Zayden Aistrope; nieces, nephews, god children, relatives and friends. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11am at Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Dr, Bellevue. Interment with Military Honors at Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION Monday 4-7pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.