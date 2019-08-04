Davis, Gary Monroe Gary Monroe Davis of Rogers, Arkansas (formerly Elkhorn, Nebraska) was born in Omaha on November 15, 1941 and passed away on July 18, 2019. Gary had a successful career as a residential real estate broker and served as Elkhorn Public School Board member, Peace Presbyterian Church elder, member of Covert Lodge #1 and York Shriner. Gary is survived by his wife Pamela A. Davis and daughter Deborah J. Davis.

