Davis, Elizabeth Lee "Betty" Age 86 Nebraska City, NE. Betty was born on January 25, 1934 in Omaha to Margaret and Charles Hickman. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs, IA and received her Bachelor of Science in Commerce degree in 1956 from Creighton University, where she was crowned "Queen Creighton." Betty taught Business Education classes at Omaha South and Technical High Schools in Omaha. In 1959, Betty married William F. Davis. When Bill graduated from Creighton Law School, they chose to make their home in Nebraska City. Betty worked as a substitute teacher and taught continuing education courses for Southeast Community College. After her children were raised, Betty worked as a docent at Arbor Lodge State Park. With her beautiful smile and outgoing, gracious personality, Betty was an unofficial ambassador for Nebraska City. Betty loved spending time with friends and family. Betty is survived by her beloved husband, Bill; five children: daughters, Denise of Nebraska City, Diane Warneke (Kevin), and Donna Erker (David) of Omaha, and Doreen Schelkopf (John) of Geneva, NE; and son, Mark Davis of Bloomfield Hills, MI; and 12 grandchildren: Christian Warneke and Katie Warneke Blycker (Bryce), Elizabeth, Davis, and Charles Erker, Shelby, Sydney, Jacquelyn, and Ty Schelkopf, and Blake, Caroline and Ryan Joseph Davis. Betty is also survived by sister-in-law, Kay and her husband Mike Kaiser, of Sammamish, WA; Christie Petersen of Cape Cod, MA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Charles. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, from 5-7pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City on Wednesday, February 5, at 10:30am, with Luncheon to follow at Lied Lodge and Conference Center. Memorials are suggested to Lourdes Central Catholic Schools, St. Mary's Catholic Church, the Nebraska City Community Foundation, or the charity of your choice. GUDE MORTUARY Nebraska City, NE 402-873-6011
