Davis, Dr. Bobbie Ada May 30, 1936 - October 6, 2019 Dr. Davis was born May 30, 1936 in Omaha, NE, to the late Rev. David and Ada Nicholson. Dr. Davis was a graduate of Central High School and attended Prairie View A&M University where she earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Psychology. She also earned a Masters of Science Degree, Counseling from the University of Nebraska, Omaha and a Doctorate Degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln while raising a family and working. In 1958, she married Herbert L. Davis, Sr., and this union was blessed with three sons, Herbert Jr., Steven, and Terence. Throughout her life, Dr. Davis set an example of the importance of community service and education and she believed it was important to aid someone in need. She was involved with several service-minded organizations including a lifelong member of Salem Baptist Church, member of the Eastern Star Ruth #9 (OES) (PHA), founding member and president of Black Women Unlimited, Omaha, and board member and former president of the Battalion Chief Herbert L. Davis Foundation. She recently served as president and later, as Interim Executive Director of Omaha Opportunities Industrialization Center (OOIC). Dr. Davis continued her community service into her professional life as the Center Director at the YWCA, Social worker/Counselor at the Women's Job Corp, Social Work Supervisor at the Parent-Child Center, and various roles including instructor at University of Nebraska, Omaha and former Director of Counseling and Career Development at Metropolitan Community College. She was also past president of the Metropolitan Community College Education Association. In gratitude and recognition of her service, Dr. Davis received awards from dozens of professional, local and regional organizations. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Rose Hall, Desiree Jones, Maxine Nicholson, and Mable Jackson; and one brother, David Nicholson, Jr. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews; and her son, Herbert L. Davis, Jr. and his wife Carla of Ashburn, VA; her son, Steven C. Davis and his fianc� Jewelean Jackson of Minneapolis, MN; her son, Terence R. Davis of Omaha; her stepdaughter, Renee Carter of San Bernardino, CA; and three grandchildren, Justin, Allison, and Matthew Davis of Ashburn, VA. The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, October 13th, from 5-7pm, at Thomas Funeral Home. SERVICES: Viewing at Salem Baptist Church will occur Monday, October 14th, from 10am-12pm; service will begin at 12pm. Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com
