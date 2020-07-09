Davis, David Ray

Davis, David Ray Age 53 Of Denver, CO. Born and raised in Omaha, NE and a graduate of Creighton University. Preceded in death by father, Thaxter Davis; mother, Ella Davis; brother, Terry Davis. Survived by brother, Gary (Pam) Davis; sister-in-law, Jan Davis; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends. Private family service at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth, NE. Memorials requested to the Denver Animal Shelter or the charity of your choice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

