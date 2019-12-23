Davis, Bobby S.

Davis, Bobby S. April 27, 1964 - November 27, 2019 Bobby was born in Waynesville, NC, joined the United States Air Force at 18, stationed in England, Ohio, Georgia and Nebraska. After 20 years, Bobby retired from the Air Force and went to work for the Dept of Defense in Bellevue, NE, where he remained. Bobby passed away with his longtime love and soulmate, Bambi Stofer, by his side. Bobby is survived by his parents, Donnie and Doris; his sister, Melinda Schnell, all of NC; and his daughters, Recia, Rachelle and Arlinda of GA. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, December 28, at 5pm at On The Rocks, 16919 Audrey St., Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68136. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bobby's name would be appreciated at Town and Country Humane Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Bobby Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.