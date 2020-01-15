Davis, Annie M. February 25, 1955 - December 31, 2019 SERVICES: 9am Saturday, January 18, at St. Marks Baptist Church, 3616 Spaulding St. Omaha, NE 68111, with VISITATION 8am prior to Service at Church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. | www.forestlawnomaha.com

