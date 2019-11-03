Davidson, Sharon Schultz

Davidson, Sharon Schultz Age 76 - October 31, 2019 Syracuse, NE. Preceded in death by first husband, Robert Schultz; and second husband, Glen Davidson. Survived by her children, Bryan Schultz of Danville CA, and Lesley (Andrew) Biehl of Omaha; granddaughters, Leeah Neary Schultz and Grace Lowndes; sister, Laurie (Dennis) Rambo of Knoxville, TN. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple (402) 289-2222 reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

