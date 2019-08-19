Davidson, Arthur L. March 22, 1927 - August 17, 2019 Arthur L. Davidson was born on March 22, 1927 in Des Moines, IA. The youngest of three, he was born into the furniture business and worked his whole life in it. As a young man he joined the military, moving to Chicago and was one of the original members of the radar unit in the US Navy. After his time in the Service he graduated from the University of Minnesota, where he met Betsy G. Davidson. They were married in St Paul, MN in 1950. Arthur and Betsy moved their family to Omaha in 1958 to run the Omaha branch of Davidson's Furniture. Davidson's was a community staple for many decades, where he worked alongside his son Doug. In addition to being a loving father and a prominent business owner, Arthur was very active in the Omaha community. A former president of Operation Bridge, he was a regular volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, a member of Kiwanis, and a lifelong Mason for the Scottish Rite. Arthur was a true behind the scenes man - the backbone of everything he did. In his quiet, confident, and sometimes stubborn way, he solved all problems, fixing everything from toys to heartbreaks. He approached life with love and passion whether it be playing tennis, fishing, camping, sailing, or just tinkering for hours on end. Survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Betsy G. Davidson; children, Mary-Beth Muskin (Bruce), and Doug Davidson (Juanita); grandchildren: Anne Muskin Brower (Matt), Emily Muskin Rathner (Jesse), Zachary Muskin (Jenni Pozmantier), Bryan Scholtes (Jamie), Brandon Scholtes (Sarah), Austin Davidson, Michelle Davison; adoring great-grandchildren: Edie Brower, Emma, Nicholas, Grace, and Zack Scholtes, Caleb, Cole, and Dominic Scholtes. There will be a Private Graveside Service on Monday, August 19, followed by a CELEBRATION of LIFE at 1:15pm at Temple Israel. Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, Temple Israel, or the Anti-Defamation League. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
