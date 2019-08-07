David, Mary Sue, RN August 12, 1940 - July 28, 2019 SERVICE: Wednesday, August 14, 11am, at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 10303 Boyd St. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Tuesday, August 13, 6-7pm, with a Memorial Prayer Service at 7pm, at St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church. Memorials to Siena Francis House, St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church or St. Jude"s Childrens Hospital. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

