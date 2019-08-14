David, Mary Sue, RN August 12, 1940 - July 28, 2019 SERVICES: Wednesday, August 14, 11am at the St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 10303 Boyd St. INTERMENT in the Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the Siena Francis House, St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, or St. Jude's Childrens Hospital. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

