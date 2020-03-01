Davenport, Denise D. Age 61 - February 22, 2020 Survived by husband, Auguster J. Davenport, Jr; sons: Dennis E. (Marcie) DeBerry, Omaha, Aaron Mayfield, Cleveland, OH; mother and stepfather, Wiljacques and Rolland Cook; brothers: Von (Catherine) Cook, Count (Judy) Cook, Lindsey (Kina) DeBerry; sister, Cynthia (Otis) McCullough, Omaha; two grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives. WAKE: 5-7pm Monday, Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 10am Tuesday, Worship Center Church of God, 2021 N 24th Street. Thomas Funeral Home 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

