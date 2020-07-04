Davenport, Allen E. November 12, 1952 - June 3, 2020 VISITATION: Sunday, July 5th from 4-6pm at the West Center Chapel. Memorials are suggested to Josie Harper Hospice House. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

