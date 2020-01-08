Daugherty, Mary Katherine Age 61 Of Omaha, NE. She is survived by her husband, Larry of Omaha; father, Anthony Cortese of Omaha; sons, Justin Daugherty of Minneapolis, Mike Daugherty of Bennington and Anthony Daugherty of Omaha; daughter, Laura Daugherty of Omaha; brothers, Steve (Karen) Cortese of Omaha and Mike(Maya) Cortese of Omaha; grandsons, Elijah and Joseph. VISITATION Thursday 5-8pm. FUNERAL Friday 2pm all at the Funeral Home. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

