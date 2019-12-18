Dasher, Beau November 14, 1999 - December 15, 2019 Age 20 of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Merle and Geraldine Dasher. Survived by his parents, Terry and Jill Dasher, Plattsmouth, NE, Trisha Veit of New Mexico; sisters, Aimee and Abbie Dasher, Plattsmouth, NE, Lacy Nielsen; and brother, Nick Nielsen both of North Dakota; niece and nephews, Laysen, Kree, Xavier Jr, Zakai; grandparents, John and Gayle Casey, and Rich Richardson of Plattsmouth, NE. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. FUNERAL SERVICES: Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 1pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth, NE. VISITATION: Friday, December 20, 2019, with family greeting friends from 4-9pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Memorials may be directed to the Dasher Family (GofundMe) Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 306 N 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

