Dart, Eula Mae

Dart, Eula Mae February 4, 1937 - March 5, 2020 Age 83. Eula was a talented artist, Master Florist, and a proud member of the Nebraska Floral Society Hall of Fame. Eula loved to share her talents and mentored others locally and in many states during her career. Eula is a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by parents, Moses and Georgia Hill; brother, Ansel Hill; and former husband, Gerald Dart LtCol USAF (Ret). Survived by sons, Jerry Dart, and John Dart (Shelli); granddaughter Bethany Dart; and sister Ruth Hohl. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, March 13th, at 11am at First Presbyterian Church, 1220 Bellevue Blvd South. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Eula Dart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.