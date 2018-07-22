Dargantes, Delfin "Del" R. Jul 24, 1942 - Jul 20, 2018 Age 75 years of Omaha. Proud Filipino born in Baybay, Leyte, Philippines. Survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat; daughter, Della (Tom) Henriksen; grandchildren, Leah, Luke, Molly, and Jack; 9 of 12 siblings; many other relatives and friends. He will be remembered for his laughter, his hard work ethic, and his love for his family and gathering friends together. VISITATION: Tuesday, July 24, from 5-8pm with PRAYER SERVICE starting at 7pm at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be Friday, July 27, at the Glenwood Farm. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the family will be used in Del's memory at a later time. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

