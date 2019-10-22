Danley, Eric L. "Rick" February 28, 1948 - August 19, 2019 Eric "Rick" L. Danley, age 71, of Fort Wayne, IN, formerly of Omaha, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne. Rick was born in Fort Wayne, IN, on February 28, 1948 to the late Bernard and Betty (Blauvelt). MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11am, at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials will go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Burial will be in the Fairbury Cemetery. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home Fairbury, NE | 402-729-5656 | www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

