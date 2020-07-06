Danker, Jenine R.

Danker, Jenine R. January 18, 1961 - July 3, 2020 Preceded in death by her mother, Ottie Jean Danker. Survived by father, Richard G. Danker (Betty); sisters, Pamela J. Danker, and Sheri M. Kuta (Ken); nephew, Jerrod Danker (Amanda Harkin); and special friend, Mary Rourke. VISITATION: Thursday, July 9th, from 10-11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 11am. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Cast" button on our home page. Memorials to Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

