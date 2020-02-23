Dankenbring, Nolan Harry

Dankenbring, Nolan Harry Age 70 - February 20, 2020 Of Papillion, NE. Passed away on Thursday February 20, 2020. VISITATION with family Greeting friends from 3-6pm, Sunday, February 23, will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln. A CELEBRATION of LIFE will be 1:30pm Monday, February 24, at Community Bible Church, 9001 Q St., Omaha, with a Reception to follow immediately. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th Street Lincoln, NE 68512 (402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com

Service information

Feb 24
Celebration of Life
Monday, February 24, 2020
1:30PM
Community Bible Church
9001 Q St.
Omaha, NE 68127
