Daniels, Robert G. "Bob" September 25, 1948 - September 29, 2019 Robert G. "Bob" Daniels, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2019. After a recent hospital stay, he was so happy to be home, and had an abundance of love in his heart. Bob was born to William and Fern Daniels on September 25, 1948 in Kansas City, MO. He attended Wentworth Military Academy from 1960 to 1968. After leaving Wentworth Military Academy, Bob joined the US Army as an Officer. Bob moved to Omaha in 1973, where he met the love of his life, Kimberly Hilsabeck. They married on Valentine's Day 1989, and spent the next 30 years enjoying life together. He was her champion, and she was his queen. Bob was preceded in death by parents, William and Fern; and mother-in-law, Jean Hilsabeck. He leaves behind his wife, Kim; brother, Dick (Rene); sister, Kate (Dave); nieces, Emily and Elizabeth Gray; nephews, Will and Tom Daniels; step-daughter, Laurie Mueller; step-grandson, Grant Hamilton; father-in-law, Robert "Bob" Hilsabeck; sisters-in-law, Deb Shurtleff (David Seip), and Tracy (Wade) Wheeler; nephew, Kyle Wheeler; niece, Marissa Wheeler; along with many beloved cousins; countless friends who have become family; generations of neighborhood children; and Bob and Kim's Japanese exchange student, Leah Usui (Steve). Bob's career included working in sales with Landon's Clothing for over 30 years. After discovering his artistic talent for landscape design, he started his own company, Four Seasons Landscaping, which he operated until he retired at age 65. Bob loved all sports and was inducted into the Wentworth Military Hall of Fame in 2000. He excelled in football, basketball, track, soccer and baseball, his greatest love. After retirement, Bob continued to pursue his love of sports by scouting baseball for Central High School and coaching eighth grade basketball. Bob had may nicknames, The Mayor of Parker Street, Bob-a-Ran, The Great Bobdini, Bobby Pin, Uncle Bob, Master Gardener, Masterful Storyteller, and last but not least, Mr. Nebraska. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, October 13, at 11am at the Scoular Building Ballroom, 2027 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68102. Memorials are pending.
