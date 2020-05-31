Dang, Helen Sinh T.

Dang, Helen Sinh T. Age 79 Helen Sinh Dang died peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 25, 2020. She was born in Hanoi, Vietnam on February 14, 1941 and came to the United States as a refugee. She lived in Omaha and Seal Beach, CA. Helen Sinh leaves behind her loving husband of 55 years, Michel C. Tran; five adoring children, Mary Helen, Patrick, Serge, Mary Ann, and Sonya; and eight grandchildren who brought her constant joy. Helen Sinh selflessly devoted her life to her family, friends and career as a Pediatrician, professor, and an advocate for abused children. Her office was full of pictures of her young patients who loved her and whom she loved. Her students awarded Dr. Sinh the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching at Creighton University School of Medicine. Dr. Sinh's lifetime advocacy on behalf of abused children was heroic and she was awarded the Kids First Award by Project Harmony. She was also deeply religious and truly believed her faith helped guide her throughout her extraordinary and full life. Above all else, she made her family her first priority. Her family has requested that her Funeral Service remain Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Harmony, or St. James Catholic Church in Omaha. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N. 108th St - Omaha, NE 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

