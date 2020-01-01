Dalzell, Scott R. April 16, 1975 - December 30, 2019 Scott battled a long illness. He loved his children dearly. An artistic, creative and mechanical person, there was nothing he couldn't build. Preceded in death by his grandparents. Survived by children Jaidyn, Veronica and Tanner Dalzell; parents, Dick and Judy Dalzell; siblings: Danielle Jakopovic (Todd), Thomas Dalzell (Dionna), and Erica Arriola (Rene); aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; and cousins. VISITATION: Friday, January 3rd, noon-1pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Dalzell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.