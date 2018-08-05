Dec 16, 1948 - Jul 29, 2018

Formerly of Omaha. Passed away in Montgomery, AL. Survived by Yolanda Dalton.

For further information or to leave condolences please contact Caroyn Coleman at 334-284-1014.

