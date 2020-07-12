Dalgas, Betty J. March 31, 1928 - June 4, 2020 A CELEBRATION OF LIFE/VISITATION will be held July 15, 2020 from 10am-12pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. MEMORY SHARING will begin at 11am. INURNMENT will be held at Grand Island Cemetery at a later date. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

