Dalgas, Betty J. March 31, 1928 - June 4, 2020 Betty Dalgas, age 92, of Omaha, was born in Grand Island, NE to Orval O. and Josephine (Peters) Roush. She received her elementary education in Sheldon, NE and graduated from Sheldon High School. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Verne; parents; and granddaughter, Jamie Pavlovich. Survivors include her daughters, Karan Dalgas of Omaha, Barbara Pavlovich of Aurora CO, Peggy (Stafford) Pelish of Omaha, and Carol (Jeff) Mabry of Blair, NE; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces, nephews and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE/VISITATION will be held on July 15, from 10am-12Noon at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. INURNMENT will be held in Grand Island Cemetery at a later date. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

