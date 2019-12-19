Dale, Vanness P.

Dale, Vanness P. April 14, 1930 - December 14, 2019 Vanness P Dale, age 89, of Omaha went to be with the Lord on Saturday December 14, 2019. Vanness is survived by her loving children, Jackie (Vince) Smith, Sherry (Lonnie) Nelson; grandchildren, Alesia Morris, India Taylor; great-grandchildren, Mia Morris, Briana Taylor, Suaquel Hogan; great-great-grandchildren, Brilen-Terrell, London-Lynn, Braxton-Trenell; stepchildren, Roosevelt Dale Jr., Ronnie Dale, Dwayne Dale, Saundra Bickford, Regina Dale; four siblings; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VIEWING: Friday, December 20, 2019, from 5-8pm, at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 9am Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Mark Baptist Church, 3616 Spaulding St., Omaha, NE 68111. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westlawnhillcrest.com. Westlawn Hillcrest 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE 68106 402-556-2500 | www.WestlawnHillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.