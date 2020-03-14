D'Amour, Pamela Suzanne December 21, 1956 - March 9, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Robert E. Bullock; first husband, Don Hiebert; and brothers, Kendall Bullock and Mitchell Bullock. Survived by daughters, Laura D'Amour and Lindsay VanZee (Alex); father of their children, James D'Amour; sister, Angela Sealey (James); and mother, Frances Bullock. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be held early April at Urban Abbey. Memorials are suggested to the National Park Foundation, Dreamweaver Foundation or Endless Journey Hospice. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

