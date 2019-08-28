Czerwinski, Kristina

Czerwinski, Kristina June 4, 1924 (Warsaw, Poland) Aug 25, 2019 (Omaha, NE) Kristina Czerwinski was preceded in death by her loving husband, Walt M. Czerwinski; parents, Szymon and Stanislawa (Adamska) Kaczmarczyk, Warsaw, Poland; brother, Mieczyslaw (Melanie) Kaczmarczyk, Nuremberg, Germany; and infant brother, Michal Kaczmarczyk, passed at birth; sister, Gabriela (Henry) Szablowski, Omaha, NE. She is survived by her children, Chris Czerwinski, Tina (Joe) Dooling and Mark Czerwinski; grandsons, Andrew Czerwinski and Joe Dooling, Jr.; and many more nieces and nephews in Omaha, Poland, and Germany. VISITATION: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, from 5-7pm, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St. Omaha, NE. 68107) with a Vigil Service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 10am, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (4002 J St. Omaha, NE. 68107). Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and memorials, the family requests prayers for the repose of the soul of Kristina. Thank you and God Bless. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

