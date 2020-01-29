Cwirko, Rosemary (Peroutka) Age 90 Preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Albert Cwirko Sr. Survived by three sons, Walter, Albert Jr. (Susan), and Dave Cwirko; four grandchildren, Sarah (Mark) Godfroy, John Cwirko, Kimberly (Kyle) Hamtak and Brittney Cwirko; four great-grandchildren, Desmond and Harrison Godfroy, Kylynn and Kaysyn Hamtak; two brothers, Jim (Dee) and George (Connie) Peroutka; sister-in-law, Jackie Peroutka; daughter-in-law, Catherine Cwirko. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, 10am, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. VISITATION: Thursday, 4-7pm, with 6:30pm Vigil Service, at Funeral Home. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

