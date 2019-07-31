Custer, Grace A. April 18, 1930 - July 10, 2019 Age 89, of Omaha. Grace retired from District 66 after 25 years of service. Preceded in death by husband, Marvin. Survived by daughters: Debi Lees and husband, Larry; Linda Swyers and husband, John; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF GRACE'S LIFE: Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11am at St. Andrews U.M.C., 150th and West Maple Road. Memorials to the Nebraska Children's Home. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72ND ST. CHAPEL 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

