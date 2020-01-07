Custard, Earl James "Jim" March 29, 1937 - January 5, 2020 Age 82 of Blair, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Survived by wife, Connie; children: Michael (Monica) Custard, Scott Custard, Lori (Jon) Martin, Tim Mann and John (Jennifer) Mann; grandchildren: Wyatt Walker, Mason Mann, Noelle Kyral and Paige Kyral; as well as many extended family and countless friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Merrill "Kink" and Dorothy Custard; mother and father-in-law, Tim and Erna Engelke; sister, Mariliyn (Sam) Nanfito. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 10, 11am, St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Blair. Military graveside services will follow in the Blair Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, January 9, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home, family receiving friends from 5-8pm.
Custard, Earl James "Jim"
To send flowers to the family of Earl Custard, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 9
Visitation
Thursday, January 9, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 South 17th Street
Blair, NE 68008
444 South 17th Street
Blair, NE 68008
Guaranteed delivery before Earl's Visitation begins.
Jan 10
Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Saint Francis Borgia Catholic Church
2005 Davis Dr
Blair, NE 68008
2005 Davis Dr
Blair, NE 68008
Guaranteed delivery before Earl's Service begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.