Cusic, Larry F. October 22, 1952 - December 18, 2019 Age 67. Larry was born in Leonardtown, Maryland to James and Phiney Cusic. He received his teaching degree from Creighton University and post graduate degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He was a special education teacher for the Omaha Public Schools for 32 years. His interests included traveling, card playing, tennis, and pickle ball. He passed away surrounded by friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife Marcia; children: Marie Cusic (Josh Brooks), Philip Cusic, Ellie Cusic (Keenan Taylor), Theresa Cusic; brother, Kevin (Charlene) Cusic; sister Jane (Mickey) Heir. He is preceded in death by his sisters: Stephanie (Floyd) Abell, JoAllen Mattingly; and brother, Andy Cusic. SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Philip Neri-Blessed Sacrament Church, 8200 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112. VISITATION: 5pm Friday, Dec. 20, with ROSARY at 6:30pm, at church. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Madonna School, 6402 N. 71st Plz, Omaha, NE 68104. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

