Curto, Nicholas Angelo Jr.

Curto, Nicholas Angelo Jr. Age 81 Nicholas Angelo Curto Jr. of Omaha, died Feb. 1. MASS: Sunday, March 15, 8am, at Holy Name Catholic Church. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Monday, March 16, 10am, at Braman Southwest Chapel, with internment to follow at 2 p.m. at Omaha National Cemetery. More details can be found at https://www.bramanmortuary.com/obituaries. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Curto, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.