Curtis, Dorothy M. April 31, 1930 - October 10, 2019 Dorothy retired from Omaha South High School after many years of service. Preceded in death by parents John and Mary (Pavlik) Curtis; and brothers James and Donald Curtis. Survived by sister-in-law Irene Curtis; nephew, Donald (Kari) Curtis Jr.; great-nephew Benjamin; and niece, Inger (Anthony) Bull. Private Services. Westlawn-Hillcrest funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106, 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

