Curtis, Donald J.

Curtis, Donald J. Age 87 Donald was a member of American Legion Post 374 and Knights of Columbus. He was a federal employee for 40 years. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary; brother, James. Survived by wife, Irene; children, Inger (Anthony) Bull, Don Jr. (Kari); grandson, Benjamin; sister, Dorothy. GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS: Wednesday, August 21, 6-7 pm. Private family burial at Omaha National Cemetery. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.