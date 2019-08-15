Curry, Mark S. Age 61 Mark S. Curry passed away on August 7, 2019. Mark was born in Omaha to the late Gerald and Marilyn (Burks) Curry. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; daughters, Melinda and Cassandra Curry; brothers, David (Liz) Curry, Jim Curry) Michael (Rose) Curry; sister, Jeannie (Paul) Rubin; granddaughter, Peyton Curry. COMMITTAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Omaha National Cemetery. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

