Curry, Leland "Tom" Age 89 Fairbury, NE formerly of Stanton, NE. Tom died on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Heritage Care Center, Fairbury. He was born on July 4, 1930 to Leland and Tracy (DeJong) Curry in South Sioux City, NE. He attended school in South Sioux City. Tom entered the Army and after his honorable discharge he drove trucks for several years. Tom married Dixie Reikofski on March 6, 1955 in Stanton. They made their home in Omaha for many years. Tom worked for the city of Omaha in the Vehicle Impound lot and then for the Park Dept for many years, retiring in 1990. He loved NASCAR, and owned a sprint car, road motorcycles, and loved dogs. Tom is survived by his wife Dixie of Fairbury; son, Larry (Mary Lou) Curry of Diller, NE; 2 granddaughters, Kathy (Randy) Scott, and Angela (Tim) Kruse; 2 sisters, Clara Detrick and Ruth Checin; and several half-brothers and half-sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; and 2 great-grandchildren in infancy. FUNERAL SERVICES: 1pm Wednesday, September 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave, Norfolk. BURIAL will be in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton. VISITATION will be 1 hour prior to the Service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at: www.homeforfuneralsinc.com HOME FOR FUNERALS CHAPEL 708 Georgia Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701 402-371-3330
