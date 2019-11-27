Curry, Dixie Y. Age 83 Of Fairbury, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: 1pm Saturday, November 30th, at the Home for Funerals Chapel in Norfolk. Interment: Stanton Cemetery. VISITATION one hour prior to Service at the Chapel. HOME FOR FUNERALS 708 Georgia Avenue, Norfolk, NE 68701 | (402) 371-3330

