Curry, Cheryl A.

Curry, Cheryl A. October 4, 1974 - February 25, 2020 Age 45 of Plattsmouth, NE. Cheryl is survived by her daughter: Ashlyn Curry; father: Bob Curry, both of Plattsmouth; two sisters: Donna (Tony) Madison of Nebraska City NE, and Cathy (Carlos Suazo) Curry of Nicaragua; two brothers: Tim (Cathy) Curry of Plattsmouth, and John (Mirjam) Curry of Germany; and five nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Tuesday, March 3, at Calvary Christian Church in Bellevue. Interment: Fairview Cemetery, Papillion. Memorials to Ashlyn Curry's College Fund, or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. ROBY FUNERAL HOME Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

