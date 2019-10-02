Current, Joyce Lucille November 23, 1925 - October 1, 2019 RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Friday, October 4th, 6:307:30pm, with Rosary at 7:30pm, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 5th, 10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bellevue. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to St. Mary's Church or Columban Fathers, P. O. Box 10, St. Columbans, NE 68056. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

