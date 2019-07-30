Curran, William "Danny"

Curran, William "Danny" May 26, 1976 - July 25, 2019 Survived by sons, Kellan and Logan; mother, Diane; sister, Tara; brother, Billy; and grandma, Betty. A private service will be held. Kremer Funeral Home 6302 Maple Street Omaha, NE 68104 (402) 553-3155 www.kremerfuneralhome.com

