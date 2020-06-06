Curran, John T. "Jack"

Curran, John T. "Jack" December 23, 1935 - May 6, 2020 Jack was an artist and photographer at Nebraskaland Magazine for 25 years. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Mary Ellen; brother, Richard and Shirley. Survived by daughter, Beryl (Michael) Viessman; granddaughters, Anne Viessman and Grace (Hudson) Christmas; brother, James (Eileen) Curran. Burial at Omaha National Cemetery. Private Services.

