Cunningham, Patrick James Sr. "Pat" February 9, 1949 - June 11, 2020 Age 71. Vietnam Veteran, US Army, 1969-1971. He is survived by his children, P. J. Cunningham, Jr (Katie), Jessie Cunningham (Jordan), Patti Cunningham, Michelle Shreves, and Marvin Cunningham (Rachel); brothers, Mike (Judy), Richard (Jennifer), and Scott; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren. At Pat's request, his body will be donated to science. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at the VFW Post #10727, 9501 South 25th Street, Bellevue 68147 on Sunday June 21st at Noon. Military Honors: US Army National Guard and American Legion Post #331. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

