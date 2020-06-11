Cunningham, Kieth L. Age 73 years of Omaha, NE. Survived by daughter, Karie Jones of Council Bluffs, IA; sons, Ken of Elkhorn and Keith of Centennial, CO; 5 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild; sister, Kendra Denker of Hudson, WI. VISITATION: Friday 4-8pm, FUNERAL: Saturday 10:30am all at the funeral home. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to the American Diabetes Assc. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

