Cunningham, Emmett T.

Cunningham, Emmett T. July 31, 1947 - February 4, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Emmett E. and Dolores F.; sister, Ann Marie Cunningham. Survived by brother, James P.; sisters, Dolores A. Cunningham and Sarah A. Iwanski; nieces and nephews, Laura (Andy) Wester, Mark (Angela) Bazant, Kevin Iwanski, Brian (Lauren) Iwanski, Colin Iwanski. VISITATION begins Thursday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday, 9:30am, at the mortuary to St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10am. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

